Nvidia's announcement was not enough to reassure the markets, which are once again questioning the potential of artificial intelligence. Its CEO, Jensen Huang, is now trying to reinstate his resolutely optimistic vision of the sector.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday dismissed fears of a slowdown in spending on artificial intelligence chips, saying the market would continue to grow to between $3 trillion and $4 trillion in investment by the end of the decade.

Despite this optimism, the semiconductor designer's stock fell nearly 2% on Thursday due to disappointing Q3 revenue forecasts. These projections exclude any potential contribution from China amid ongoing trade tensions.

Nvidia has signed an agreement with the Trump administration to obtain export licenses for its H20 chips to Beijing in exchange for 15% of the revenue generated in China. On Thursday Huang said that the group was prepared to apply the same mechanism to the new Blackwell chips if Washington authorized their sale on the Chinese market.

Trying to reassure investors who have been shaken by signs of a slowdown, the founder and CEO insisted that the "AI industrial revolution" was only just starting. "The race is on. Everything is sold," he insisted, pointing out that a customer outside China had recently bought $650m worth of H20 chips, even though they were designed with reduced capabilities to circumvent US restrictions.

While some observers, such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have deemed the enthusiasm for AI to be exaggerated, Huang remains confident: "The more you buy, the more you grow." He believes that Nvidia's technological advances make it possible to process more data while consuming less energy.

In the US, demand from digital giants and data center operators continues to drive growth. Huang anticipates some $600bn in capex this year on data centers, of which Nvidia would capture about $35bn for a site that could cost up to $60bn.

The strength of this momentum is already reflected in the results: in Q2, Nvidia's net profit exceeded that generated by Apple in its third fiscal quarter. The high-end Blackwell chips are already almost all reserved until 2026, while the previous generation Hopper processors continue to find buyers.

"The massive spending announcements by hyperscalers prove that we are only at the beginning of the cycle," says Thomas Martin, manager at Globalt Investments.