At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said robotics powered by artificial intelligence represents an unprecedented opportunity for Europe. He praised the strength of Europe's industrial ecosystem and said the convergence of manufacturing capabilities and AI could allow the continent to take part in the rise of "autonomous robotics," or physical AI, without having to go through the software stage, historically dominated by the United States.
Interest in intelligent robotics is intensifying across industrial and technology circles. In Europe, companies such as Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Schaeffler have announced new projects in the field. Across the Atlantic, Tesla is investing heavily in its Optimus robots, while Google DeepMind has launched its first robotics AI models. Nvidia has also stepped up its efforts by partnering with Alphabet. In 2025, fundraising in the sector hit a record $26.5bn, according to Dealroom.
Huang nonetheless warned about the limits of Europe's energy ecosystem, which he sees as a major issue. He urged governments to invest heavily in energy production to support the infrastructure needed for tomorrow's AI. The message echoed that of Satya Nadella (Microsoft), who the day before had underscored the crucial role of energy costs in AI development. For Huang, the momentum is already under way: "AI has launched the largest infrastructure rollout in human history," he said, adding that trillions of dollars in investment are still to come.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
