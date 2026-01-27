On Monday Nvidia unveiled three open-source artificial intelligence models designed to improve weather forecasting by making it faster, more accurate and more cost-effective. Presented at the American Meteorological Society's annual meeting in Houston, the models aim to replace traditional, time-consuming and costly simulation methods with AI-driven systems. Once trained, the models can perform calculations 1,000 times faster than conventional approaches, Nvidia said, without compromising accuracy.
Dubbed "Earth-2," the suite includes a 15-day forecasting model, a model focused on severe thunderstorms in the US with a 6-hour horizon, and a tool capable of integrating data from multiple sensors. The innovations are of particular interest to the insurance sector, which relies on complex simulations to assess risks linked to extreme events. Mike Pritchard, Nvidia's director of climate simulation research, said the tools now allow insurers to run massive datasets - up to 10,000 simulations - that were previously impossible to process at scale.
With the initiative, Nvidia is continuing its strategic push into industrial and scientific applications of AI. Beyond its dominant role in the GPU market, the company is seeking to demonstrate the broad reach of its technologies, capable of accelerating fields such as climate forecasting, autonomous vehicles and medical research. By opening access to the models, Nvidia also aims to encourage adoption of its AI tools across a wide range of critical sectors.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
