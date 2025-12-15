On Monday Nvidia unveiled a new generation of open-source artificial intelligence models, marking a strategic offensive in response to the rise of models developed by Chinese labs such as DeepSeek, Alibaba and Moonshot AI. The American group, known for its chips essential to training proprietary models such as those from OpenAI, is thus strengthening its position in the open-model market amid growing technological rivalry.

Dubbed Nemotron 3 , this new series includes models designed for complex tasks such as writing and coding. The first model, Nemotron 3 Nano, is already available and stands out for greater energy efficiency and better performance on multi-step tasks. Two more powerful versions are expected in the first half of 2026. Nvidia also plans to release the training data and evaluation tools, enabling companies and institutions to audit or adapt the models to their needs.

As some Western companies now adopt Chinese models, such as Airbnb with Qwen from Alibaba, Nvidia aims to offer a credible, controlled alternative, in a climate where questions of technological sovereignty and data security are gaining momentum. Unlike Meta, which is reportedly considering a return to closed models, Nvidia reinstates its commitment to open source and positions itself as a reliable US supplier for businesses and governments.