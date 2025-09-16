The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has quietly established itself as one of the world's largest investors in tech stocks. According to SEC data from June, it holds $167bn in US stocks, spread across over 2,300 positions, the Financial Times says.

The SNB has invested no less than $42bn in five tech giants (Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Nvidia), making it a major player in Silicon Valley. Its stake in Apple alone exceeds $10bn, and its stake in Nvidia is worth more than $11bn.

This strategy stems from an original monetary positioning. To weaken the Swiss franc, which continues to appreciate, the SNB regularly sells the Swiss currency and buys foreign currencies, mainly dollars and euros. These amounts are then invested in bonds and equities abroad, in a unique form of foreign quantitative easing. According to the Financial Times (FT), approximately 87% of its balance sheet—or $855bn—is comprised of assets denominated in foreign currencies, 25% of which are equities.

Unlike other central banks, the SNB operates without a return target. "Switzerland doesn't need a sovereign wealth fund, we have the SNB," sums up Arturo Bris, professor at IMD, quoted by the FT. However, some experts are calling for more active management of this colossal portfolio in order to optimize its performance. This is particularly true given that in recent years, the bank has strengthened its position in Nvidia, while reducing its holdings in Meta, Netflix, and Palantir. However, this has not slowed the overall valuation of its assets, which has been boosted by soaring prices.

US transparency makes the job easier

The SEC's EDGAR database lists shareholder positions, as shown here for the SNB at the end of the second quarter of 2025, but only for US securities. However, it is much more difficult to determine the central bank's positions in other countries, except for the UK, where holdings are also made public. For other companies, it is necessary to juggle annual reports, threshold crossing declarations, and a few third-party databases. MarketScreener experienced this first hand during research conducted for RTS last year. In contrast, some sovereign wealth funds are extremely transparent about their positions.

Despite this massive exposure, the SNB remains selective. It avoids systemic banks and certain sensitive sectors, such as arms, which are prohibited by international law. And it does not exercise any voting rights on its shares. Its atypical governance, as it is listed on the stock exchange and partly owned by cantons, cantonal banks, and private shareholders, invites comparison with a sovereign wealth fund, without sharing its objectives or structure.

Foreign exchange losses to control the Swiss franc

But this approach is not without risks. In 2022 and 2023, the SNB suffered heavy losses due to market volatility. It recorded a further loss of CHF 15.3bn in H1 2025, largely due to the weakness of the dollar. There are regular calls for reform, or even for the use of external managers. For the time being, no changes are planned. And economists point out that any outsourcing could reduce the bank's responsiveness in terms of monetary policy.