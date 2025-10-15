A consortium comprising Nvidia, Microsoft, BlackRock, and xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, has announced the acquisition of Aligned Data Centers for $40bn, marking the largest transaction ever in the global data center sector. Aligned, which was previously owned by Macquarie Asset Management, operates 50 campuses across the Americas, with a capacity exceeding 5 gigawatts. The transaction, expected to close in late 2026, remains subject to regulatory approvals.

The consortium also includes MGX, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, Global Infrastructure Partners (a subsidiary of BlackRock), and several members of the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), an alliance created in 2024 by BlackRock, MGX, Microsoft, and Nvidia to finance AI infrastructure. This acquisition is the first major transaction for AIP, which plans to deploy up to $30bn in equity capital in this area.

According to BlackRock's CEO Larry Fink this investment represents a "decisive step" toward creating the infrastructure necessary for the growth of artificial intelligence. As demand for computing power reaches unprecedented levels, players such as OpenAI, Nvidia, and Oracle are ramping up plans for large-scale data centers. This consolidation illustrates the desire of tech and financial giants to secure control over critical resources in the future AI economy.