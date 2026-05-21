After opening flat, Nvidia shares are trading slightly lower (-2%) after rising over 1% in the previous session. The semiconductor giant notably unveiled a new revenue presentation, introducing an unprecedented segmentation designed to drive home a clear message: Nvidia is no longer solely dependent on hyperscalers and is now part of a broader diversification of its end markets.

As is often the case, the American group reported results significantly above expectations for Q1 2027. The company posted quarterly revenue of $81.6bn, compared to a consensus estimate of $78.8bn.



But beyond the financial performance itself, investors appear to have focused primarily on a significant shift in the group's communication. A few hours after the earnings release, Nvidia presented its traditional investor deck, in which one modification particularly caught the eye: the new revenue segmentation for the Data Center division.



This business unit is now divided into two distinct sub-segments. The first groups together revenue related to hyperscalers, primarily GPU sales destined for the largest artificial intelligence infrastructures. The second, dubbed ACIE for "AI Clouds, Industrial and Enterprise," represents revenue generated by AI cloud infrastructures, industrial applications and corporate enterprises.



Nvidia describes this segment as a source of "growth opportunities across diverse data centers and AI factories purpose-built for artificial intelligence across industries and nations." The two segments now carry almost equivalent weight, with $37.9bn in revenue for hyperscalers versus $37.4bn for the ACIE business over the quarter.



Through this new presentation, Nvidia seeks above all to demonstrate that its growth no longer rests solely on the capital expenditures of players like Microsoft, Meta, or Alphabet. The group now intends to highlight a more balanced model, supported by more diversified clients and broader applications of artificial intelligence.



This evolution was accompanied by another striking element during the conference call: Nvidia mentioned a $200bn addressable market for its Vera processor. Jensen Huang specifically emphasized that this CPU was designed to meet the growing needs associated with agentic AI.



For Frank Lee, an analyst at HSBC, these announcements even "overshadowed the results themselves as well as discussions around capital allocation." He sees it as a "recognition of new challenges through the reclassification of data centers and the arrival of server processors." The analyst also points out that "Nvidia's recent deals in the optics field deserve particular attention given the growing importance of networking and the risks of supply chain tensions."



The same observation was made by William Beavington, a semiconductor specialist at Jefferies, who stresses the strategic importance of Nvidia's ambitions in processors. In a recent note, he recalled that AMD and ARM had mentioned addressable markets of $120bn and $100bn, respectively, by 2030.



"In its very first year of CPU commercialization, Nvidia already seems positioned to become the world's leading manufacturer in this field, applying the same strategy as in networking, where the company became larger than all its competitors combined within two years," he noted. "It is quite simply remarkable."