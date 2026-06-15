Nvidia is reportedly considering raising up to $20bn in the US bond market through a multi-tranche offering. This move comes amid a wave of significant financing activity amongst major players in artificial intelligence.

According to reports from Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, Nvidia could soon proceed with a US bond issuance aimed at raising approximately $20bn. The deal is expected to be structured in seven tranches, with maturities ranging from two to thirty years.



According to the same sources cited by Bloomberg, the anticipated pricing for the longest-dated tranche would represent a spread of approximately 0.9% over US Treasuries.



This news arrives as several artificial intelligence giants ramp up their financing operations. Alphabet recently announced a successful $84.75bn capital raise. Earlier this month, the Financial Times also revealed that Meta was exploring a potential fundraise of up to $30bn.