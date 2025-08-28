On Wednesday evening Artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant Nvidia reported adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS of $1.05 for Q2 2025-26, up 54% y-o-y.



Its non-GAAP gross margin contracted by three points to 72.7%, with revenue growing 56% to over $46.7bn, despite no sales of H20 products to China-based customers over the period.



Blackwell is the AI platform the world has been waiting for, offering an exceptional generational leap: Blackwell Ultra production is accelerating at full speed and demand is extraordinary, management said.



On August 26, its board of directors authorized an additional $60bn in share repurchases, with no expiration date, adding to the $14.7bn remaining at the end of Q2.



For the current quarter, Nvidia expects a non-GAAP gross margin of 73.5%, plus or minus 50bp, and revenue of $54bn, plus or minus 2% (still excluding H20 shipments to China).