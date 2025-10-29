On Wednesday, Nvidia became the first company to reach the symbolic $5 trillion market capitalization mark, just three months after surpassing the $4 trillion threshold.



The processor manufacturer's stock reached a new all-time high of over $211.6 a few moments ago, giving it a valuation of some $5.114 trillion.



The Californian group's stock had already closed up nearly 5% yesterday evening, amid a climate of optimism as its GTC conference—held in Washington—fueled investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI).



The chip designer pulled out all the stops yesterday, formalizing partnerships with Uber, Palantir, and Crowdstrike, as well as unveiling a $1bn investment in Finnish network equipment manufacturer Nokia and presenting a technology that connects its components to quantum computers.



Some analysts say that comments made by Jensen Huang, the company's founder and CEO, suggest that the market consensus may currently be underestimating its earnings outlook for FY 2025/2026 by at least 50%.



"His latest comments on the strength of demand suggest that Wall Street estimates are far too low," commented UBS analysts this morning, maintaining their buy recommendation and raising their target price for the stock from $205 to $235.



Bank of America points out that the prospect of a $500bn order book for FY 2025/2026 is based on the assumption of $25bn per gigawatt (GW) billing, while noting that the group's latest presentations suggest a price closer to $30bn-$40bn per GW.



Apple, which is enjoying strong demand for its iPhone 17, is the company closest to Nvidia with a market capitalization of just over $4 trillion, while Microsoft, which crossed that threshold yesterday after securing a new partnership with OpenAI, the inventor of ChatGPT, has fallen back below $4 trillion this morning ahead of the release of its quarterly results, scheduled for this evening.