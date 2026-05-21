Nvidia reassures, market rally persists

At mid-session, Paris is up 0.4% at 8,147 points, trailing Frankfurt (+0.5%) but ahead of London, which is trading flat. Elsewhere, Brent crude is down 1% as the UK has re-authorized imports of Indian products to offset the supply shortfall caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/21/2026 at 06:13 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Markets had been holding their breath since the start of the week ahead of Nvidia's highly anticipated release... and the tension has finally dissipated. Closely watched by investors, the AI giant's results provide market participants with a quarterly opportunity to take the pulse of the sector.



Once again, Nvidia significantly beat expectations: revenue came in 3% above consensus and EBITDA 4% above. As for net income and EPS? They landed 37% above consensus, confirming the health of Jensen Huang's company and the global momentum of AI demand. The group also took advantage of its release to unveil an 80 billion USD share buyback program.



This strength is benefiting semiconductor stocks this morning, including Soitec (+3.4%), Infineon (+2.5%), Aixtron (+1.4%), STMicro (+1.1%), and ASML (+0.9%).



China-Russia-USA: A tripartite chess game



While Donald Trump left Beijing last week without announcing concrete progress on 'tariffs' or the status of Taiwan, Vladimir Putin was in turn received by Xi Jinping to 'extend the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation' between the two countries.



'Xi Jinping emphasized the need to defend a more just and multipolar international order, while Vladimir Putin described Russian-Chinese relations as a factor of stability in an unstable international context,' noted the Chinese state agency Xinhua Net.



Iran in the background



For markets, the war in Iran remains the primary macroeconomic risk, with a fragile ceasefire and persistent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz likely to weigh durably on the global economy through rising energy prices.



This morning, Brent is trading around 104 USD, down 1%, as the UK announced it is once again authorizing imports of refined diesel and kerosene from third countries, notably India and Turkey, produced from Russian crude. 'The West is so short of refined products that it is reopening a door it had just closed. As long as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, we maintain a positive bias on refining stocks,' commented Frederic Lorec, oil specialist at AlphaValue.



In this context, Goldman Sachs estimated this morning that global GDP growth is expected to slow in the second half of the year, with a projected increase of 2.4% in 2026, while core inflation is expected to decline slightly to 2.7% by the end of 2026 despite the impact of energy prices.



Very concrete economic consequences



'In the Eurozone, growth is expected to fall to 0.5% in 2026, penalized by high energy prices. Core inflation could peak at 2.7% in 2027 before gradually returning toward 2% by the end of 2028. The ECB is expected to raise rates twice this year to 2.5%, before easing in 2027,' the bank anticipates.



On the statistical front, the Eurozone composite PMI fell from 48.8 to 47.5 in May due to the conflict in the Persian Gulf, marking its third consecutive month of decline. Market consensus had anticipated a stabilization of the index.



Furthermore, according to preliminary data from S&P Global, the contraction of activity in the French private sector accelerated in May. The index measuring it dropped from 47.6 to 43.5 points, a more than five-year low, whereas analysts were expecting a slight improvement to 47.7 points.



'Conversely, the German composite PMI - despite two sharp declines in the previous two months - improved slightly. The German government's vast fiscal plan as well as the announced fuel support measures seem to be bolstering business morale,' notes Commerzbank.



Stocks on the move



Finally, in corporate news, Elior published H1 2026 results after yesterday's close that were significantly below expectations, according to Oddo BHF. The stock is plunging more than 25% in Paris.



Eiffage is shedding 2% and bringing up the rear of the CAC 40 following a rating downgrade from a US bank, which moved from 'buy' to 'neutral', with a price target lowered to 148 EUR from 157 EUR previously.



In Europe, easyJet (+2%) reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of 552 million GBP for the first half of its 2026 fiscal year, compared to a loss of 394 million GBP a year earlier, representing a 40% deterioration. The airline's balance sheet remains solid, however, allowing it to face uncertainties related to the Middle East with a certain degree of confidence.



For its part, Generali is gaining 2.3% to 38.4 EUR in Milan, cheered by a quarterly publication showing 'an exceptionally vigorous start to the year' according to Jefferies, with performance exceeding expectations across all the insurer's business lines.



Finally, Equinor (-1.6%) and Aker BP (-1.3%) have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement aimed at increasing future production and value creation across selected segments of their respective portfolios on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).