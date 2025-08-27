Wall Street isn't always moved by breaking news. More often, it's the anticipation that sets the mood, with investors spending hours waiting for a data point or earnings release that could nudge portfolios one way or another. Today, that pause revolves around Nvidia. The chipmaker, whose processors run everything from gaming rigs to artificial-intelligence systems, reports earnings after the bell. What would normally be a quarterly update now feels like a test of how much longer the tech rally can run.

Nvidia is not just another stock, it's the gravitational center of the market. Earlier this summer, it breached the $4 trillion market-capitalization mark, surpassing Apple and Microsoft and cementing its role as the world's most valuable company. To many, it embodies the promise of the AI revolution: an era in which productivity leaps, industries transform, and fortunes are made. But to others, it has begun to look like a bubble, swollen by too much faith and too little caution. When Sam Altman, OpenAI's chief executive, suggested last week that artificial intelligence might be racing toward an economic mirage, traders listened. The glow surrounding Nvidia dimmed, and so did the broader market.

The unease is understandable. Nearly half of the S&P 500's weight now rests on technology stocks. Valuations are stretched well beyond historical averages, and while AI has shown clear effects on individual productivity, the measurable boost to corporate profits has been elusive. Investors, already wary of rising interest rates and political turbulence in Washington, see in Nvidia's quarterly numbers not just a corporate balance sheet but the outline of the market's next chapter.

Investors are trading cautiously in anticipation. Microsoft and Meta traded sideways, Broadcom and AMD barely inched forward. U.S. stock index futures were virtually unchanged.

The stillness is deceptive. Options markets are bracing for a potential $260 billion swing in Nvidia's value after the report, an amount larger than the annual GDP of some nations. Traders have already begun sketching scenarios: a blowout quarter that reignites the tech rally, or a disappointment that punctures confidence in the entire AI thesis. In either case, the consequences will radiate outward, touching portfolios that hold no Nvidia shares at all.

Earnings season is reaching its end but there are still a few names coming up: MongoDB and Kohl's soared after projecting higher earnings.

Meanwhile, politics adds its own dissonance. President Trump's attempt to oust Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook introduces fresh uncertainty into monetary policy. Should he succeed, the independence of the Fed, a pillar of global financial stability, would be tested. The markets, already pricing in a quarter-point rate cut in September, now must consider the possibility of deeper political meddling in central banking.

On the trade front, tensions between the United States and India remain unresolved: starting today, the customs surcharge on Indian products doubles to 50%. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has warned Russia of "very serious" economic sanctions if there is no change in the situation in Ukraine.

In Asia and the Pacific, there was something for everyone this morning. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo, the CSI 300 in China and the ASX 200 in Sydney were up 0.2%. We saw stagnation in Hong Kong and Seoul, and a sharp 1% decline in India for the SENSEX. European leading indicators are mixed, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.2%.

Today's economic highlights:

Today: in the United States, the DOE crude oil inventories will be released. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index: 98,600

98,600 Gold : $3,376

: $3,376 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $66.82 ( WTI ) $ 63.40

: $66.82 ( ) $ 63.40 United States 10 years : 4.26%

: 4.26% BITCOIN: $111,325

In corporate news:

JD.Com and its partners plan to launch a $1 billion real estate investment trust in Singapore focused on industrial properties in Southeast Asia, marking a revival in the region's REIT listings.

Newmont is planning to cut thousands of jobs in a major cost-cutting initiative, according to Bloomberg.

MongoDB raised its full-year forecast after beating Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, with shares surging 30% premarket on strong Atlas platform performance.

UnitedHealth is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice over its prescription management practices and doctor reimbursements, expanding a previously known Medicare fraud probe.

Boeing has paused labor negotiations with its striking machinists union until after Labor Day, amid a walkout affecting jet and munitions production in St. Louis.

Ford is recalling over 355,000 trucks in the U.S. due to a dashboard display fault that could impair critical vehicle information visibility.

Apollo is reportedly among the potential bidders for Costa Coffee, according to Sky News.

KKR received EU approval for its acquisition of Japan-based Topcon, with regulators citing no competition concerns.

Private equity activity in Japan is on pace for a record year, with firms like Blackstone, EQT, and Carlyle capitalizing on reforms and growing acceptance of take-private deals.

Amazon and the Dubai Future Foundation have launched a pilot program in the UAE enabling on-foot deliveries by individuals and small businesses.

Abercrombie & Fitch raised its annual sales forecast, citing strong demand from affluent shoppers for its Hollister brand despite upcoming tariff-related cost pressures.

CIBC has listed new Canadian Depositary Receipts for Coinbase and Lockheed Martin on the Toronto Stock Exchange, expanding its CDR portfolio to 103 offerings.

Microsoft is investigating employee protests over allegations that its Azure platform was used for surveillance in Gaza, with potential disciplinary actions pending.

AbbVie received a Health Canada compliance notice for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to treat giant cell arteritis in adults.

Aspen Insurance, backed by Apollo, is nearing a $3.4 billion acquisition deal with Japan's Sompo Holdings.

Eli Lilly reported long-term survival benefits in breast cancer patients using Verzenio in a phase 3 study, reinforcing its efficacy and safety profile.

Amazon is in talks with Vietnam to launch its Kuiper satellite broadband initiative, aiming to connect up to 600,000 users.

Blackstone is negotiating to extend and increase its loan for acquiring engineering firm Interplex, aiming to boost the amount to $997 million.

Stellantis halted autonomous driving system development and incurred $190.6 million in US fuel economy penalties.

Exxon Mobil executives held secret discussions with Russia's Rosneft about returning to the Sakhalin project.

Meta is launching a California super PAC to support pro-AI candidates and planning a $50 billion AI data center in Louisiana.

