Nvidia shares were down nearly 1% in premarket trading on Monday, amid growing uncertainty around its planned massive investment in OpenAI. First announced in September 2025, the commitment envisioned up to $100bn to develop computing infrastructure for the artificial intelligence start-up, although the project now appears to be on hold. According to The Wall Street Journal, internal differences and the lack of a formal agreement are complicating the rollout of the initiative.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is said to have privately voiced reservations about OpenAI's commercial strategy and pointed to the rising strength of rivals such as Google and Anthropic. While Huang has publicly denied any disagreement, he has nonetheless acknowledged that the final investment would be less than what was initially floated, while reiterating his support for OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman. He described the collaboration as a priority for Nvidia, promising an investment that is "likely the largest ever made” by his company.
Those comments were not enough to reassure markets, however. Analysts cite a lack of clarity over the actual contours of the deal, ambiguity that is keeping investors on edge. Caution prevails as Nvidia remains a central player in the AI ecosystem, and any delay or revision to its strategic partnerships can weigh on its stockmarket valuation.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
