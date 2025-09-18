On Thursday, Nvidia and Intel formalized a collaboration agreement that will result in a $5bn investment by the AI chip specialist in the microprocessor manufacturer, which is currently experiencing difficulties.



In a press release, the two groups said that this strategic partnership aims to jointly develop a range of "custom-built" products for data centers and personal computers, in order to accelerate applications and workloads for the hyperscale, enterprise, and consumer markets.



The agreement provides for close integration of the two groups' architectures via Nvidia's NVLink technology, with the idea of combining the GPU specialist's accelerated computing and artificial intelligence (AI) power with Intel's x86 processors.



In the data center space, Intel will manufacture custom x86 processors for Nvidia, which will integrate them into its AI infrastructure platforms and offer them directly to the market.



In the PC segment, Intel will produce and market new x86 systems-on-chip (SoCs) integrating Nvidia RTX GPU chiplets.



At current prices, Nvidia's stake—which will be priced at $23.28, a 6.5% discount to Wednesday evening's closing price—represents around 4.3% of Intel's capital.



Following these announcements, Intel shares were expected to rise 29% on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, while Nvidia shares posted gains exceeding 3% in pre-market trading.