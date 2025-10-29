On Tuesday, Nvidia announced the signing of a mega-contract with the US Department of Energy to build seven supercomputers for scientific research and the modernization of the nuclear arsenal. The largest of these, developed with Oracle, will incorporate 100,000 Blackwell chips, the company's latest generation of artificial intelligence processors. This announcement comes alongside a record order book of $500bn over the next five quarters, confirming Nvidia's position at the heart of the US strategy on AI and energy.
At the GTC conference in Washington, CEO Jensen Huang praised President Donald Trump's energy policy, which he presented as a key factor in this massive deployment. Nvidia also unveiled a network technology capable of connecting its chips to quantum computers, as well as a strategic partnership with Nokia, accompanied by a $1bn investment in the joint development of 6G technologies. The group also introduced a range of products called Arc, designed to improve the energy efficiency of telecom infrastructures.
The California-based company is forging alliances in a variety of areas, ranging from security and logistics, through an agreement with Palantir Technologies, to autonomous mobility, with the launch of the Hyperion platform in collaboration with Uber. These initiatives demonstrate Nvidia's desire to expand its influence beyond data centers. The stock is up nearly 5%, with investors welcoming the scale of the contracts signed and the consolidation of production on American soil, now largely based in Arizona, Texas and California.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.