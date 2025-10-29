On Tuesday, Nvidia announced the signing of a mega-contract with the US Department of Energy to build seven supercomputers for scientific research and the modernization of the nuclear arsenal. The largest of these, developed with Oracle, will incorporate 100,000 Blackwell chips, the company's latest generation of artificial intelligence processors. This announcement comes alongside a record order book of $500bn over the next five quarters, confirming Nvidia's position at the heart of the US strategy on AI and energy.

At the GTC conference in Washington, CEO Jensen Huang praised President Donald Trump's energy policy, which he presented as a key factor in this massive deployment. Nvidia also unveiled a network technology capable of connecting its chips to quantum computers, as well as a strategic partnership with Nokia, accompanied by a $1bn investment in the joint development of 6G technologies. The group also introduced a range of products called Arc, designed to improve the energy efficiency of telecom infrastructures.

The California-based company is forging alliances in a variety of areas, ranging from security and logistics, through an agreement with Palantir Technologies, to autonomous mobility, with the launch of the Hyperion platform in collaboration with Uber. These initiatives demonstrate Nvidia's desire to expand its influence beyond data centers. The stock is up nearly 5%, with investors welcoming the scale of the contracts signed and the consolidation of production on American soil, now largely based in Arizona, Texas and California.