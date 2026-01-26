Nvidia has announced a new $2bn strategic investment in CoreWeave, a specialist in cloud computing dedicated to artificial intelligence, reinforcing a partnership already backed by more than $6bn in services purchased through 2032. Following the announcement, CoreWeave shares climbed nearly 10% ahead of the Wall Street open. The shared goal: to deploy more than 5 gigawatts of computing capacity by 2030, amid massive demand for AI infrastructure. CoreWeave, valued at $47bn since its 2025 stockmarket debut, aims to build computing power equivalent to five nuclear reactors, supported by Nvidia capital intended to finance the group's energy and real-estate expansion.



Under the agreement, Nvidia bought Class A common shares at $87.20 apiece and is entrusting CoreWeave with the priority rollout of its latest technologies, including Vera, its first standalone central processing unit. The new chip marks a strategic step: Vera moves into direct competition with CPUs from Intel and AMD, as well as custom components from Amazon and other cloud giants. Until now, Nvidia offered its CPUs only as part of integrated systems. With Vera, the group aims to extend its reach beyond GPUs, reinforcing its ambition to dominate the entire AI-related computing stack.



This technological push comes alongside questions about the circularity of investments between Nvidia and its sector partners, including OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI. CEO Jensen Huang rejects those criticisms, saying the stakes reflect confidence in "generational” companies. Nvidia was already CoreWeave's fourth-largest shareholder before this deal, with a 6% stake. CoreWeave, still loss-making despite deals with OpenAI and Meta, is seeking to reduce its reliance on Microsoft, which accounted for 2/3 of its revenue at the end of 2025. In a fast-growing market, Nvidia now forecasts $500bn in cumulative revenue from data-center chips by the end of 2026, underscoring a growth trajectory still driven by demand the company describes as "unlimited”.