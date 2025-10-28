Nokia's stock soared nearly 17% after Nvidia's investment in the group's capital.



Nokia's board of directors has decided to issue 166,389,351 new shares as part of a share issue enabling Nvidia to invest $1bn in Nokia.



Nvidia will subscribe to the shares at a subscription price of $6.01 per share. This transaction will enable Nvidia to become a 2.90% shareholder in Nokia.



Nokia plans to accelerate the development of its 5G and 6G RAN software to run on Nvidia's architecture and will make investments to increase its presence in the AI and cloud markets.



Nokia and Nvidia have agreed to collaborate on AI networking solutions and explore opportunities to integrate Nokia's data center switching and optical technologies into Nvidia's future AI infrastructure architecture.