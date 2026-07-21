Nvidia has laid out the technical specifications for Vera, its first in-house developed central processing unit (CPU) for artificial intelligence servers. Already delivered to several partners, including OpenAI, Anthropic and SpaceX, the processor marks a new step in the group's strategy as it aims to offer end-to-end infrastructure to strengthen its position against AMD and Intel in the data center market.

With Vera, Nvidia is betting on an architecture optimized for artificial intelligence applications, particularly autonomous agents that require rapid communication between CPUs and GPUs. The company says its processor delivers up to 50% higher performance than competing x86 chips on these workloads, thanks to an architecture that prioritizes per-core speed, memory bandwidth and lower latency. Vera will be sold as a standalone chip or integrated into different compute racks, notably alongside GPUs from the Vera Rubin platform.



The push comes as the server CPU market regains importance with the rise of artificial intelligence. Nvidia is seeking to broaden its footprint beyond graphics processors, even as AMD and Intel retain strong legacy positions in the segment. Several analysts believe Vera could form a new category of processors geared to the most demanding AI uses, but its success will hinge on adoption by major cloud service providers, a market Nvidia is now targeting with a fully integrated offering.



Nvidia shares are up 1.6% today.