NXP Semiconductors reported lower Q3 results on Monday, although the Dutch group said that it is confident of a gradual recovery by the end of the year. Revenue fell 2% y-o-y, while gross margin stood at 57%, compared with 58.2% a year earlier. Net income was $790m, or $1.75 per share, compared with $890m, or $2.79 per share, last year. Excluding exceptional items, adjusted EPS was $3.11, down 10%. Operating cash flow reached $585m, including $509m in non-GAAP free cash flow, and the group repurchased $100m worth of shares while paying a dividend of $1.014 per share.

Rafael Sotomayor, president and future CEO, noted that the results exceeded the midpoint of forecasts and that the company was seeing "broad sequential improvement" across all regions. NXP is banking on the strength of its growth drivers and early signs of a cyclical recovery, while maintaining investment discipline. For Q4, the company expects revenue of between $3.2bn and $3.4bn, up 3% to 9% y-o-y, with adjusted EPS of between $3.07 and $3.49. These optimistic forecasts were liked by the market, with NXP shares gaining 2% in after-hours trading on Wall Street.