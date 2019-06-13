Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

o9 Solutions : Extends its Global Reach with Japan Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Growing Regional Demand for Digital Transformation of Planning and Operations Spurs o9 to Expand Tokyo Workforce

o9 Solutions, the Premier AI-powered Platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities, today announced it is expanding its team at its Japanese headquarters in Tokyo. Located in the main business district of Shimbashi, the office enables o9 to deliver superior service to its Japanese customer base, as well as meet increasing demand for the company’s solutions across integrated business planning, integrated supply planning, and integrated demand planning.

“Japan is a long-time global leader in manufacturing, and companies in the region recognize that maintaining competitive advantage requires rapid alignment with market changes,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO, o9 Solutions. “Since we opened our doors in November 2018, our Tokyo office has hosted numerous engagements with business leaders who see that the o9 platform delivers unique capabilities for sensing, managing and shaping customer demand, and fuels faster, smarter planning and operations decisions.”

The o9 Japan team collectively brings decades of deep expertise in supply chain management across a variety of industries including industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, metals, high-tech, and automotive. In response to high interest from the Japanese market, o9 has implemented a growth strategy that will expand on this highly experienced workforce and further solidify the company’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific market.

o9 Senior Vice President Hae-goo Song, who leads the Japan team, stated, “o9 Solutions is dedicated to delivering outstanding value and meeting the specific needs of Japanese companies seeking to digitally transform supply chain and operations planning. Our Tokyo office is in close proximity to the headquarters of major Japanese companies, and it’s serving as a center for accelerating innovation through technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning. We look forward to building even more momentum and excitement by expanding our team in Tokyo.”

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9’s clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are both predictive and prescriptive. With o9’s AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution. www.o9solutions.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15pBUCKLE : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
05:15pTITAN INTERNATIONAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pFTE NETWORKS, INC. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ensco Rowan Receives Proposal From Luminus Management; Terms Not Disclosed
PU
05:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Toughbuilt 8-K Shows Results Of Voting From Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
05:14pONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES : Cash Distributions, One Liberty Properties announces dividend
PU
05:14pMINERVA : Notice to the Market - Reopening China
PU
05:14pGRAN COLOMBIA GOLD : Announces Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held Today
AQ
05:14pXENETIC BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL)
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil surges on tanker attacks; stocks rise on Fed rate cut expectations
2CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
3THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump on all fronts, a step closer to a no-deal Brexit, economic statistics...
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Alibaba, Nordea, Renault
5Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About