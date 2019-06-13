o9 Solutions : Extends its Global Reach with Japan Office

Growing Regional Demand for Digital Transformation of Planning and Operations Spurs o9 to Expand Tokyo Workforce

o9 Solutions, the Premier AI-powered Platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities, today announced it is expanding its team at its Japanese headquarters in Tokyo. Located in the main business district of Shimbashi, the office enables o9 to deliver superior service to its Japanese customer base, as well as meet increasing demand for the company’s solutions across integrated business planning, integrated supply planning, and integrated demand planning.

“Japan is a long-time global leader in manufacturing, and companies in the region recognize that maintaining competitive advantage requires rapid alignment with market changes,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO, o9 Solutions. “Since we opened our doors in November 2018, our Tokyo office has hosted numerous engagements with business leaders who see that the o9 platform delivers unique capabilities for sensing, managing and shaping customer demand, and fuels faster, smarter planning and operations decisions.”

The o9 Japan team collectively brings decades of deep expertise in supply chain management across a variety of industries including industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, metals, high-tech, and automotive. In response to high interest from the Japanese market, o9 has implemented a growth strategy that will expand on this highly experienced workforce and further solidify the company’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific market.

o9 Senior Vice President Hae-goo Song, who leads the Japan team, stated, “o9 Solutions is dedicated to delivering outstanding value and meeting the specific needs of Japanese companies seeking to digitally transform supply chain and operations planning. Our Tokyo office is in close proximity to the headquarters of major Japanese companies, and it’s serving as a center for accelerating innovation through technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning. We look forward to building even more momentum and excitement by expanding our team in Tokyo.”

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9’s clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are both predictive and prescriptive. With o9’s AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution. www.o9solutions.com

