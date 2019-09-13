Log in
o9 Solutions : to Showcase AI-Powered Management Systems at AIM 10x Summit

09/13/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Attendees at the company’s annual conference will experience digital transformation of integrated planning and operations made real

o9 Solutions will host AIM 10x, the annual summit for integrated planning, sales and supply chain, in Dallas from September 15-18, 2019. The company’s flagship event, driven by the theme “Making Digital Transformation Real,” will feature global business leaders sharing insights into how to create practical solutions for today’s planning and operations challenges.

The agenda for AIM 10x reflects o9’s vision for helping companies future-proof their business with AI-Powered Management Systems that create transformational, 10x improvements. Speakers sharing their firsthand perspectives on digital transformation at the summit will include Bridgestone, Caterpillar, Intuitive Surgical, Norma Group, Google Cloud, Silicon Labs, Walmart, Accenture, Genpact, McKinsey, and many more.

“In today’s increasingly complex business environment, companies can’t expect to keep pace with change through incremental improvements,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO, o9 Solutions. “o9 was founded on the notion that 10x improvements are not only possible with AI-Powered Management Systems, they are critical to the success and growth of leading enterprises in the digital age. We’ve designed the AIM 10x summit to serve as the ultimate forum for showcasing how companies can move beyond the buzz and begin the journey to making digital transformation real within their organizations. We look forward to welcoming the global o9 community to Dallas to share best practices and explore innovative ideas.”

AIM 10x sponsors include Accenture, Premier Sponsor; Genpact, Platinum Sponsor; Google Cloud, Platinum Sponsor; EY, Silver Sponsor; and KPMG Silver Sponsor.

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9’s clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are both predictive and prescriptive. With o9’s AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution. www.o9solutions.com


© Business Wire 2019
