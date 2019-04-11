oOh media : ! CONTINUES NZ GROWTH WITH SENIOR APPOINTMENTS

Leading Out Of Home company oOh!media has bolstered its sales leadership team with the appointment of a new member and the welcome return of another as it continues to grow its business, helping New Zealand advertisers make their brands truly Unmissable.

Sarah Yetton will take on a new Group Sales Leader role in the Auckland office, where she will lead a team of Account Managers responsible for Auckland agency advertising revenue, further cultivating oOh!'s relationship with clients and partners and driving customer-centric strategies to deliver more effective campaign solutions for clients.

Ms Yetton has an impressive track record in the media and advertising industry having worked in magazine publishing for more than 12 years and at FCB producing innovative content for major brands including Vodafone, Noel Leeming and Air New Zealand. She also worked for 3 years as a Producer at leading production house Liquid Studios.

Prior to joining oOh!, Ms Yetton was Agency Sales Director for Bauer Media, responsible for all agency advertising revenue across the entire Bauer portfolio of magazine and digital brands.

Head of Sales for oOh! New Zealand Ben Gibb said Ms Yetton's extensive experience and expertise in the media and advertising industries, together with her exceptional relationships and reputation amongst key clients, made her a great asset as oOh! looks to develop its integrated offering in New Zealand.

'It was a real win to secure a talent like Sarah who will no doubt add a wealth of knowledge and a new perspective to our team,' he said. 'The skill set Sarah has garnered on both the media and creative sides of the business puts her in a unique position to help deliver unmissable solutions for our clients.'

Ms Yetton said she looked forward to drawing on her experience to help oOh! maintain its market leadership positioning at such a pivotal time.

'I'm thrilled to be joining such an exciting company, especially at this important time,' she said. 'I can't wait to join the team at oOh! so we can contribute to its success together.'

Ms Yetton's appointment coincides with the return of long-term oOh! staff member, Christie Tanner, who will take up the position of Channel Manager for Street Furniture.

oOh! General Manager for New Zealand, Nick Vile, said the latest appointments come off the back of a remarkable number of unmissable milestones for oOh! over the past 12 months.

'In the past year, we have seen oOh! acquire Adshel and then rebrand and integrate it into the company it is today, enabling it to better deliver opportunities for advertisers to make their brands even more unmissable through our increased reach and customer-led solutions,' Mr Vile said.

'It's an exciting time as we are now focused on driving the next chapter as the leading Out of Home company in the New Zealand market.'

Download the press release here.