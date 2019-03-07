oOh media : ! FURTHER REFINES STRUCTURE TO DRIVE ENHANCED CLIENT OUTCOMES

oOh!media today outlined further structural changes as the company progresses with the integration of the Commute by oOh! business.

The changes come as oOh! continues to look for ways to align with the company's long-term customer-centric strategy to drive continued growth.

oOh!'s Group Revenue Director ANZ Phil Eastwood has decided to take the opportunity to leave oOh! and spend more time with his family after years of commuting to Sydney from Brisbane each week in addition to regular domestic and New Zealand travel.

oOh! CEO Brendon Cook thanked Mr Eastwood for the dedication and energy he had put into his six year tenure, the last three of which saw him faced with the challenge of weekly commutes from his family.

'Being away from family most weeks is a hard thing to do and I would like to personally thank Phil,' Mr Cook said. 'He is incredibly well respected in the industry and the business, and his drive and relationships have been a large contributor to our sales success over that time, including 26% increase in revenue in 2018.'

Mr Eastwood said: 'The last 6 years has been a great learning curve and I am immensely proud of the part I have played in setting the business up for long term growth and success'.

With Mr Eastwoods departure and the need for there to be a strong and dedicated focus on both the Australian and New Zealand markets, the Revenue Director role will focus on Australia only.

A National Revenue Director for Australia has been created, which will be filled by Sean Rigby, under National Sales Director Tim Murphy who will now report directly into oOh!'s Chief Customer Officer David Scribner.

Also reporting to Mr Murphy will be the State Sales Directors, who in the move to a State based only sales structure, will have accountability for agency and direct sales in their state.

In the New Zealand market, the team will continue to be led by General Manager Nick Vile with Sales Director Ben Gibbs having full responsibility for New Zealand revenue and trading negotiations.

