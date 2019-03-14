oOh media : POWERFUL INTEGRATED OOH CAMPAIGNS NAMED IN oOh!'S $2M UNMISSABLE AWARDS

Twelve campaigns that effectively integrated native content with oOh!media's network are in contention to win a share of more than $2 million worth of media in the Out of Home leader's Unmissable Awards.

The Awards will be announced on Thursday, March 21 in Sydney following judging by a panel of experts including the CMOs of some of Australia's leading brands, industry heavyweights and a leading marketing academic.

The campaigns - that ran from June 2018 through to the end of February this year - include Tourism Tasmania's Feed your Curious campaign, featuring a large pop-up story book activation, and Lexus' campaign to promote its Melbourne Cup sponsorship which included live streaming of the race to Qantas passengers' devices while they were flying on domestic Wi-Fi enabled flights.

The Awards will include:

National Campaign Integration : $500,000 worth of media for the top three campaigns that integrate two or more oOh! environments with native content;

: $500,000 worth of media for the top three campaigns that integrate two or more oOh! environments with native content; Single Market Campaign Integration : $175,000 worth of media for the top three campaigns that combine an oOh! environment with native content in a single market.

: $175,000 worth of media for the top three campaigns that combine an oOh! environment with native content in a single market. Creative Award : A trip for two, to a leading innovative, media, film and music festival in 2020, for the best use of contextually relevant creative across oOh!'s network.

oOh!media's Chief Customer Officer David Scribner said oOh! wanted to recognise Unmissable campaigns that effectively integrated content into oOh!'s environments to deliver powerful engagement with their target audiences.

'Each of these campaigns demonstrate the powerful possibilities of the new media that Out of Home has evolved into by combining a network of quality digital and classic signs, powerful data and insights and new native content opportunities,' Mr Scribner said.

'They have taken Out of Home advertising to a new level, extending the messaging with great contextually relevant content which is distributed across our content and social platforms of Facebook and Instagram and across digital Out of Home formats.

'All of the campaigns reflect the concepts that underpin our A World of Unmissable positioning which we unveiled to the market last year and which prompted the Unmissable Awards.

Chairman of Judges Andrew Baxter, said the judging panel looked forward to taking a deep dive into the campaigns to assess them on creativity, use of data and insights and powerful integration across multiple formats.

'All campaigns have pushed Out of Home to a new level by capitalising on the powerful new possibilities of a medium that has significantly evolved over the past few years,' Mr Baxter said.

Mr Baxter will be joined by a panel which also includes Junkee Media CEO and oOh! Chief Content & Creative Officer Neil Ackland, Thinkerbell Founder and Executive Creative Director Ben Couzens, University of Sydney Business School's Discipline of Marketing Associate Professor Teresa Davis, McDonald's Chief Marketing Officer Jenni Dill, Toyota Chief Marketing Officer

Wayne Gabriel, WPP AUNZ Chief Customer Officer Sunita Gloster, Cummins & Partners Founding Partner and Managing Director Kirsty Muddle and Westpac's Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, Martine Jager.

The 12 campaigns being judged are:

Brother's Back to Work campaign

Cancer Council WA's Sugary Drinks campaign

Charles Sturt University's 2019 Start Now campaign

Contiki's 2019 European Launch campaign

EnergyAustralia's Anytime Saver Offer campaign

Epson's Ecotank campaign

FCA Australia's Jeep Cherokee campaign

Heineken's Occasions campaign

Koala's holiday campaign

Lexus' Victoria Racing Club Melbourne Cup sponsorship campaign

Nespresso's Vertuo campaign

Tourism Tasmania's Go Behind the Scenery campaign .

Download the press release here.