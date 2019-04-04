oOh media : UNMISSABLE MELBOURNE CUP CAMPAIGN WINS INTERNATIONAL ACCLAIM

oOh!media has been awarded a prestigious Moodie Award for the Lexus Melbourne Cup Airport and Inflight campaign the against world class international competition.

The innovative campaign, which utilised oOh!'s market leading Data, content and tech capabilities in airport advertising, was named as the Best Tactical Advertising Campaign in the airport environment in the Moodie Davitt Report's 2019 Moodie Awards.

The win is the second time an oOh! Fly has taken out a Moodie Award and the third time one of its campaigns were shortlisted as a finalist in the Awards program which recognises best practice in social, digital media and marketing among the airport and travel retail community worldwide.

The multi-format campaign ran on oOh!'s screens throughout airports across the country and utilised the oOh! end to end journey media platform, which targets high end audiences across key departure points in terminals, Business Lounges, In-flight screens and arrival destinations. The free inflight Wi-Fi enabled aircrafts were enabled to carry a live broadcast of the race that stops the nation.

The in-flight entertainment first of broadcasting live content to in-flight passengers, drove an impressive 5.8% click through rate and powerful social engagement, with almost 17,000 tweets referencing the 10 day Out of Home campaign and integrated content.

On announcing the winners of the 21 categories of the 170 shortlisted, the Moodie Davitt Report Chief Technology Officer Matt Willey said: 'This year's winners represent a masterclass of digital innovation and excellence. They also underline some pivotal trends in the industry's use of digital media.'

oOh!'s Chief Commercial and Product Officer, Robbie Dery said 'The success of the campaign was the combination of data, content, technology and creativity to ensure the campaign messages were contextually relevant to create powerful engagement with the audiences.

'It used multiple touch points to engage audiences throughout the journey - from check-in, lounges inflight, through to baggage collection - and utilised the digital screens to build a contextually relevant narrative.

'It's a great example of how long dwell environments combined with real time content delivery can deliver highly engaging and outcome driven results for our clients along with a fantastic customer experience for passengers.'

Lexus Australia Chief Executive Scott Thompson comments 'We are delighted that oOh!media has been recognised for this engaging and dynamic campaign work that played an important role in elevating the profile of the Lexus Melbourne Cup.'

Head of Partnerships & Integration at The Media Store Sandra Wiles said 'Our approach with sponsorships is always about adding value to the customer experience. The Melbourne Cup is the only event in this country that is truly national at scale, and watching in real time is part of our national DNA.

'This insight led to ensuring we could bring the excitement of the lead up, the race itself, and the result, to travelling Australians - even those cruising at 35,000 feet!

'Considerable collaboration and being relevant, including to the Lexus 'We've been expecting you', brand position, meant we were able to rethink what is possible in regard to live streaming and delivering in context messaging.'

