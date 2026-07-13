Japan's infra opportunity is clear; whether it can be fully captured remains the more important question.

Published on 07/13/2026 at 06:08 am EDT - Modified on 07/13/2026 at 08:42 am EDT

Japan's infra opportunity is clear; whether it can be fully captured remains to be seen.

Japan’s record JPY 122.3 trillion national expenditure budget for FY 26 has kicked off a long-term building cycle, including investment in infrastructure, disaster-proofing and industrial development.

The construction scene is backed by government-led infrastructure renewal, resilience upgrades and industrial projects. In fact, Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) believes construction spending will climb to JPY 75.5tn, nudging closer to 1992’s all-time high of JPY 84tn. Today, demand remains firm across urban development, older infrastructure fixes, semiconductor-related plants, green energy setups, and AI data centers.

Obayashi Corporation, one of Japan’s major general contractors with operations spanning domestic and overseas construction, real estate development and green energy, is getting a piece of the pie. Well, at least on paper.

Top line tango

Obayashi’s top line remained largely flat. For FY 26 ending March 2026, the revenue slipped 0.2% y/y to JPY 2.58tn from JPY 2.59tn in FY 25. The completion of fewer large-scale domestic projects weighed on the revenue. Additionally, gains from the Overseas Building Construction and Civil Engineering segments were only barely enough to offset the shortfall.

However, operating profit in FY 26 increased substantially, climbing 36.6% y/y to JPY 194.6bn from JPY 142.4bn in FY 25. Operating margin improved by 200 bp y/y to 7.5% from 5.5% in FY 24, thanks to additional claim approvals and a greater contribution from high-margin projects over the last two order cycles. Additionally, the real estate business delivered the property sales it had been incubating.

Net profit in FY 26 increased 18.8% to JPY 177.7bn from JPY 149.6bn, lower than the operating profit because of a JPY 19.2bn decrease in extraordinary income, and higher tax bills.

Consequently, the company generated a free cash flow of JPY 168.5bn in FY 26 compared to JPY 94.2bn in FY 25.

The price is right?

With the current price clocking in at JPY 3,182.0, Obayashi has been a strong performer. The stock has risen 45.7% over the last year. Even so, it remains cbelow its 52-week peak of JPY 4,439, suggesting that investors have become selective.

The valuation picture is more balanced than stretched. Based on FY 27 forecasts, Obayashi trades at 13.6x forward earnings, close to its three-year average P/E of 14.2x, indicating that the stock is not commanding a significant premium to its historical valuation range.

Analysts’ sentiment remains firmly constructive. Seven of the eight analysts covering the stock recommend a “Buy” rating, while the other analyst rates it a “Hold”. The consensus target price of JPY 3,887.5 points to roughly 20.5% upside from the current share price.

Hard times ahead?

With fewer large projects in their final billing stages in FY 27, that high-margin revenue cannot mechanically be reproduced. Alongside, soaring construction material prices and tight supply chains pressure project margins, while yen volatility cuts both ways on overseas earnings. In Japan, a 30% reduction in the workforce since its 1997 peak and stricter overtime caps are limiting Obayashi’s capacity to accommodate rising demand.