Obiz posts sharply improved results

The digital relationship marketing platform, listed on Euronext Growth, unveiled this evening a strong financial performance for its first half ended March 31, 2026.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/29/2026 at 12:21 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Revenue rose 9% to €70.4m. This momentum was driven mainly by its legacy business (Relationship and affinity programs), which jumped 20% on the back of new contract wins. E-commerce shops, meanwhile, advanced 8%.



Operational turnaround confirmed



Thanks to tighter cost control and the integration of the group's entities, operating profitability accelerated markedly. Gross margin came in at €9m (+5%), while EBITDA climbed to €1.3m, from €0.9m a year earlier. Operating income returned to positive territory at €0.3m. Hit by €0.5m in financial expenses, group net income was near break-even at -€0.2m.



"This first half fully validates the effectiveness of the actions taken under our Equinoxe 2027 plan and demonstrates our ability to restore profitability," said Brice Chambard, Obiz CEO.



For the remainder of the fiscal year, management says it is confident and reiterates its flagship strategic target: reaching EBITDA of €7m by 2027.