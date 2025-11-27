Oddo BHF has maintained its "outperform" rating on LDC, but has slightly revised its target price from 103 to 102 euros, following a 4% reduction in its annual recurring operating income (ROI) forecast to 254.5 million euros.

The poultry specialist reported a 16.3% increase in ROI for the first half of 2025-26, reaching 176.6 million euros. However, this figure fell short of the 185.3 million euros anticipated by the research firm, "due to lower profitability in the upstream segment."

While LDC has reaffirmed its targets for the current fiscal year and those set out in its 2026-27 strategic plan announced in 2022, Oddo BHF has highlighted a note of caution regarding the emergence of avian influenza in France.