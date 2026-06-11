Oddo BHF Applauds Certification of DMS Group's Onyx Product

Diagnostic Medical Systems is poised for its third consecutive session of gains, rising 3.56% to €1.31. Yesterday evening, DMS Group announced it has secured Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification for its new Onyx mobile radiology system, clearing the path for its commercial launch across the European market.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/11/2026 at 08:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Designed to meet the increasing demand for mobility and flexibility within healthcare facilities, Onyx combines a compact footprint and maneuverability with advanced imaging performance. The device features a streamlined design and high mobility to meet the operational requirements of the most demanding hospital environments, including intensive care, emergency rooms, and mobile units. Beyond its clinical performance, Onyx represents an innovation with significant economic impact for healthcare providers due to reduced maintenance costs, improved operational continuity, extended lifespan of strategic components, and optimized workflows.



According to Oddo BHF, this announcement marks a major milestone in the execution of DMS's strategy. While the receipt of this authorization was widely anticipated, it nevertheless removes the primary regulatory risk associated with the Onyx launch.



Analysts view this product as one of the group's primary growth drivers over the medium term. Consequently, they will closely monitor initial commercial orders, the pace of delivery ramp-up, and the potential contribution of white-label partnerships that could accelerate the product's international penetration.



The Outperform rating is maintained on Diagnostic Medical Systems shares, with a price target of €2.2, representing a potential upside of 74%.