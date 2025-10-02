









Oddo BHF has downgraded its recommendation on Orange shares from 'outperform' to 'neutral', with an unchanged target price of €14.



'As we anticipated in January, Orange, Bouygues, and Iliad have begun discussions in recent months to form a consortium to buy SFR,' the analyst notes. However, "we believe that a full takeover of SFR is now less likely (probability revised from 60-70% to 20-30%) than a postponement or partial sale."



Oddo BHF favors the scenario of a postponement or a slow sale in pieces (SFR Business, Red brand, XPfibre), which it considers "very possible."



The broker understands that the failure of this consolidation may disappoint some investors, but points out that without consolidation, the market will remain highly competitive (entry-level mobile prices remain low and internet box prices are down 10% year-on-year).



Oddo BHF also points out that Altice France's creditors will have the power to change management and take control in 2027. "Buyers may choose to wait until 2028 to negotiate with creditors who may be more flexible," the analyst notes.



Finally, the note indicates that the 2026-2027 forecasts have been revised slightly downward (caution on France, slightly higher African minority interests, cash costs of retirements), which helps justify the move to 'neutral'.



















