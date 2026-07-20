In a note, Oddo BHF says the second-quarter results reported were broadly in line with expectations. The auto supplier's revenue reached $2.80bn, up 3.3%, or 1% at constant exchange rates. Adjusted EBIT rose 8% to $270m, representing a 9.6% margin, up 40 basis points.
As for the full-year outlook, it was left unchanged: broadly flat organic sales growth, an adjusted operating margin between 10.5% and 11%, and operating cash flow of around $1.2bn.
For Oddo BHF, Autoliv delivered another solid performance in the second quarter, with margin improvement despite mixed auto production and cost inflation. The analysts say the 2026 targets may look ambitious, but they note the company has historically managed to secure the expected compensation, supported by a favorable competitive position that gives it rare bargaining power in the sector.
Oddo BHF's rating is Outperform on Autoliv, with a target price of 1,320 Swedish kronor, implying upside potential of about 13%.
Autoliv, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of safety systems to the automotive industry with a range of product offerings, primarily passive safety systems. Passive safety systems include modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies and battery cut-off switches. The Company also develops and manufactures mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The Company has one operating segment, which includes Autolivâ€™s airbag and seatbelt products and components. Its subsidiaries include Autoliv AB and Autoliv ASP, Inc. The Company operates its business in geographical regions, such as Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and the Rest of Asia (ROA). The Company has approximately 62 production facilities in 25 countries.
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