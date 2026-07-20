Oddo BHF likes Autoliv's quarterly results

Autoliv is edging slightly higher on the Stockholm stock exchange (+0.39%, at 1,168.50 Swedish kronor) after a sharp 3.40% drop on Friday following the release of its quarterly results.

In a note, Oddo BHF says the second-quarter results reported were broadly in line with expectations. The auto supplier's revenue reached $2.80bn, up 3.3%, or 1% at constant exchange rates. Adjusted EBIT rose 8% to $270m, representing a 9.6% margin, up 40 basis points.



As for the full-year outlook, it was left unchanged: broadly flat organic sales growth, an adjusted operating margin between 10.5% and 11%, and operating cash flow of around $1.2bn.



For Oddo BHF, Autoliv delivered another solid performance in the second quarter, with margin improvement despite mixed auto production and cost inflation. The analysts say the 2026 targets may look ambitious, but they note the company has historically managed to secure the expected compensation, supported by a favorable competitive position that gives it rare bargaining power in the sector.



Oddo BHF's rating is Outperform on Autoliv, with a target price of 1,320 Swedish kronor, implying upside potential of about 13%.