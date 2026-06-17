Oddo BHF Lowers Estimates for Séché Environnement

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/17/2026 at 04:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Oddo BHF has reaffirmed its Outperform rating on the stock with a price target of €100 following discussions with management.



During recent exchanges, Oddo BHF noted that the closing of the Flamme acquisition was a primary topic of discussion.



"Following a recent notification to competition authorities, management expects a response within two months and should subsequently decide on the terms of the acquisition," the brokerage stated.



Oddo BHF anticipates that management will provide further details regarding the future of this deal when first-half results are published in early September.



According to the analyst, all options remain on the table. "Completing the transaction remains the preferred choice. However, trade-offs could be considered, and abandoning the deal also remains an option," Oddo BHF highlighted in its report.



"Should the latter scenario occur, the group could reallocate the available cash, approximately €300m, toward other M&A opportunities," the analyst added.



"To date, guidance remains unchanged, with organic growth of +2/3% and the integration of Hidronor and La Filippa. Contributory revenue is expected to fall between €1230m and €1260m. The cost reduction plan remains at €7m, and the contribution from acquisitions will be significantly accretive. Furthermore, the ramp-up of ECO supports the confirmation of guidance, specifically an EBITDA between €260m and €270m," Oddo BHF concluded in its study.



Oddo BHF has also revised its EBITDA estimates downward by 4.1% for 2026 and 7.5% for 2027, to €261.2m and €277.6m, respectively. This reflects a year-over-year increase of 15.9% in 2026, including +6.1% organic growth, and a 6.3% year-over-year increase in 2027.