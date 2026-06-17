Oddo BHF has reaffirmed its Outperform rating on the stock with a price target of €100 following discussions with management.
During recent exchanges, Oddo BHF noted that the closing of the Flamme acquisition was a primary topic of discussion.
"Following a recent notification to competition authorities, management expects a response within two months and should subsequently decide on the terms of the acquisition," the brokerage stated.
Oddo BHF anticipates that management will provide further details regarding the future of this deal when first-half results are published in early September.
According to the analyst, all options remain on the table. "Completing the transaction remains the preferred choice. However, trade-offs could be considered, and abandoning the deal also remains an option," Oddo BHF highlighted in its report.
"Should the latter scenario occur, the group could reallocate the available cash, approximately €300m, toward other M&A opportunities," the analyst added.
"To date, guidance remains unchanged, with organic growth of +2/3% and the integration of Hidronor and La Filippa. Contributory revenue is expected to fall between €1230m and €1260m. The cost reduction plan remains at €7m, and the contribution from acquisitions will be significantly accretive. Furthermore, the ramp-up of ECO supports the confirmation of guidance, specifically an EBITDA between €260m and €270m," Oddo BHF concluded in its study.
Oddo BHF has also revised its EBITDA estimates downward by 4.1% for 2026 and 7.5% for 2027, to €261.2m and €277.6m, respectively. This reflects a year-over-year increase of 15.9% in 2026, including +6.1% organic growth, and a 6.3% year-over-year increase in 2027.
Séché Environnement SA is one of the leading companies specializing in recycling and treatment of all types of waste, industrial as household, in France. As a leading independent operator in France, Séché Environnement SA has established itself as a technical waste treatment specialist. Its tools and expertise enable the group to provide its industrial clients and communities with high added-value solutions, resolving the issues of circular economy while filling the requirements of sustainable development such as:
- the recycling of hazardous and non-hazardous waste into organic materials or energy;
- all types of treatment for solid, liquid and gaseous waste;
- the storage of final residues for hazardous or non-hazardous waste;
- eco-friendly waste decontamination, dismantling, removal and rehabilitation services.
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