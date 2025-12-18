Oddo BHF Lowers Its Price Target on Dassault Systèmes
While reiterating its "neutral" rating on Dassault Systèmes, Oddo BHF has lowered its price target from 30 to 28 euros, anticipating a "lackluster" fourth-quarter report and stating that "caution remains warranted for 2026, at this stage."
The research firm is making only minor adjustments to its figures, "which were already cautious," for the software publisher, with a revision of its EPS (-1% for 2026) that "mainly reflects the impact of unfavorable currency developments."
Although its price target implies a 20% upside "which might seem attractive at first glance," Oddo BHF points to a much higher average upside (50%) for peers such as SAP, Nemetschek, or Sage, for which it has an "outperform" rating.
"Specifically, in terms of FCF yield (3.7% prospective over 12 months versus 3.6% for peers), Dassault Systèmes does not offer a sufficiently attractive discount to offset the lack of short-term momentum," the analyst adds.
Dassault Systèmes SE is the world leader in developing and marketing product life cycle management software. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- software (90.3%): product process optimization software and 3D design software for the following markets: general mechanical, automotive, aeronautics, consumer goods, electricity, and electronics, and factory design and naval construction. In addition, the group offers update and technical support services;
- services (9.7%): technological consulting and training services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.9%), Germany (4.9%), Europe (10.8%), the United States (48.9%), Americas (1.2%), Japan (6.4%) and Asia (11.9%).
