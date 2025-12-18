Oddo BHF Lowers Its Price Target on Dassault Systèmes

While reiterating its "neutral" rating on Dassault Systèmes, Oddo BHF has lowered its price target from 30 to 28 euros, anticipating a "lackluster" fourth-quarter report and stating that "caution remains warranted for 2026, at this stage."

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/18/2025 at 04:15 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The research firm is making only minor adjustments to its figures, "which were already cautious," for the software publisher, with a revision of its EPS (-1% for 2026) that "mainly reflects the impact of unfavorable currency developments."



Although its price target implies a 20% upside "which might seem attractive at first glance," Oddo BHF points to a much higher average upside (50%) for peers such as SAP, Nemetschek, or Sage, for which it has an "outperform" rating.



"Specifically, in terms of FCF yield (3.7% prospective over 12 months versus 3.6% for peers), Dassault Systèmes does not offer a sufficiently attractive discount to offset the lack of short-term momentum," the analyst adds.