Oddo BHF Lowers Price Target for Dassault Systèmes

While maintaining its "neutral" rating on Dassault Systèmes, Oddo BHF has lowered its price target from 28 to 23 euros, following the software publisher's release of its 2025 results, which were sharply punished on the stock market.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/12/2026 at 05:20 am EST

Following this announcement, the research firm has adjusted its 2026 growth forecasts to 4% (down from 6.2% previously) and its 2027 forecast to 6.8% (down from 7.5% before), resulting in a -3.5% revision of its 2026-27 EPS estimates.



"These revisions, combined with the significant de-rating among peers, lead us to revise our price target," the analyst stated, noting that the sharp de-rating does "not necessarily provide support in a depressed sector."



According to Oddo BHF, the stock's upside potential remains below the average of other software companies under its coverage, and "the valuation of Dassault Systèmes does not represent a strong enough argument to be positive on the stock, as the entire sector is depressed."