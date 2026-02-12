Oddo BHF Lowers Price Target for Dassault Systèmes
While maintaining its "neutral" rating on Dassault Systèmes, Oddo BHF has lowered its price target from 28 to 23 euros, following the software publisher's release of its 2025 results, which were sharply punished on the stock market.
Following this announcement, the research firm has adjusted its 2026 growth forecasts to 4% (down from 6.2% previously) and its 2027 forecast to 6.8% (down from 7.5% before), resulting in a -3.5% revision of its 2026-27 EPS estimates.
"These revisions, combined with the significant de-rating among peers, lead us to revise our price target," the analyst stated, noting that the sharp de-rating does "not necessarily provide support in a depressed sector."
According to Oddo BHF, the stock's upside potential remains below the average of other software companies under its coverage, and "the valuation of Dassault Systèmes does not represent a strong enough argument to be positive on the stock, as the entire sector is depressed."
Dassault Systèmes SE is the world leader in developing and marketing product life cycle management software. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- software (90.3%): product process optimization software and 3D design software for the following markets: general mechanical, automotive, aeronautics, consumer goods, electricity, and electronics, and factory design and naval construction. In addition, the group offers update and technical support services;
- services (9.7%): technological consulting and training services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.9%), Germany (4.9%), Europe (10.8%), the United States (48.9%), Americas (1.2%), Japan (6.4%) and Asia (11.9%).
