Following this announcement, the research firm has adjusted its 2026 growth forecasts to 4% (down from 6.2% previously) and its 2027 forecast to 6.8% (down from 7.5% before), resulting in a -3.5% revision of its 2026-27 EPS estimates.

"These revisions, combined with the significant de-rating among peers, lead us to revise our price target," the analyst stated, noting that the sharp de-rating does "not necessarily provide support in a depressed sector."

According to Oddo BHF, the stock's upside potential remains below the average of other software companies under its coverage, and "the valuation of Dassault Systèmes does not represent a strong enough argument to be positive on the stock, as the entire sector is depressed."