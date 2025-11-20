Oddo BHF has reiterated its 'neutral' rating on Interparfums shares, while lowering its price target from EUR34 to EUR27. The analyst notes that 2026 is shaping up to be below expectations, citing an unfavorable economic environment, few major product launches, and a negative currency effect.

The group also anticipates the end of the Boucheron license, the impact of US tariffs, and a slowdown in the fragrance market, with the CEO mentioning that annual growth in the US is now expected to be limited to 3.9%. The research firm further highlights that investments made in preparation for 2027 launches will weigh on 2026 results, with the CEO indicating a preference for increasing market share over maintaining an operating margin above 20%.

"In the end, we have adjusted our projections: -1.6%/-6% on our 2025 and 2026 revenue estimates, and -1%/-9% on our 2025 and 2026 operating income forecasts, with an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.18," the broker notes.

Oddo BHF points out that Interparfums' valuation is becoming modest, but believes the momentum remains unfavorable. The firm estimates that it will likely take "6-9 months" before visibility improves, as the market will need to start focusing on 2027.