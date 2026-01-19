The research firm is reducing its 2025 revenue and EBIT forecasts by 2%: it now expects stable revenue, implying a 2.8% decline in the second half (after a 4.8% increase in the first half). It is also cutting its 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates by 3% and 5%, respectively.

"The market remains fragile and increasingly competitive, with promotional campaigns and price reductions (particularly internationally) aimed at reducing inventories, which is weighing on Lanson-BCC's volumes in the short term," the analyst notes.

"We will be paying close attention to the group's comments regarding the expected synergies with the Hiedsieck Monopole brand and the risk of cannibalization of other mass-market brands," Oddo BHF adds.