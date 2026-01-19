Oddo BHF Lowers Price Target on Lanson-BCC
Oddo BHF reiterates its "neutral" rating on Lanson-BCC, lowering its price target from 38 to 36 euros, following a downward revision of forecasts ahead of the revenue release scheduled for January 29 (after market close).
"The market remains fragile and increasingly competitive, with promotional campaigns and price reductions (particularly internationally) aimed at reducing inventories, which is weighing on Lanson-BCC's volumes in the short term," the analyst notes.
"We will be paying close attention to the group's comments regarding the expected synergies with the Hiedsieck Monopole brand and the risk of cannibalization of other mass-market brands," Oddo BHF adds.