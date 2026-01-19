Oddo BHF Lowers Price Target on Lanson-BCC

Oddo BHF reiterates its "neutral" rating on Lanson-BCC, lowering its price target from 38 to 36 euros, following a downward revision of forecasts ahead of the revenue release scheduled for January 29 (after market close).

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/19/2026 at 04:50 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The research firm is reducing its 2025 revenue and EBIT forecasts by 2%: it now expects stable revenue, implying a 2.8% decline in the second half (after a 4.8% increase in the first half). It is also cutting its 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates by 3% and 5%, respectively.



"The market remains fragile and increasingly competitive, with promotional campaigns and price reductions (particularly internationally) aimed at reducing inventories, which is weighing on Lanson-BCC's volumes in the short term," the analyst notes.



"We will be paying close attention to the group's comments regarding the expected synergies with the Hiedsieck Monopole brand and the risk of cannibalization of other mass-market brands," Oddo BHF adds.