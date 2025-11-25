Oddo BHF has reiterated its "Neutral" rating on Nacon shares, while lowering its price target from EUR0.80 to EUR0.65.

The analyst notes that first-half results for 2025/26 showed an increase, but "fell short of our expectations," with EBIT coming in at EUR4.2 million versus an anticipated EUR6.5 million. The broker highlights that momentum remains challenging despite expectations for a more dynamic second half, leading to a downward revision of forecasts, including a 19% cut in 2025/26 EPS estimates.

The research firm has adjusted its annual scenario, now estimating EBIT at EUR13 million (compared to EUR17 million previously), representing a margin of 7% versus the prior 9%. The note also points out that valuation will remain a challenge given sector multiples.

According to the report, the revision follows an update of the valuation model and comes despite the announcement by parent company Bigben of an agreement regarding the refinancing of most of its bond debt, a factor that could support the stock in the short term.