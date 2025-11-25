Oddo BHF has reiterated its "underperform" rating on Bigben, adjusting its target price from 1 euro to 0.9 euro following an update to its forecasts in the wake of half-year results that fell short of expectations.

"Momentum in the results remains unattractive, much like the valuation, which we still consider challenging (EV/EBIT at around 14.1 times for the fiscal year ending March 2026 and 9.7 times for the following year) given Bigben's profile," the analyst commented.

"It should be noted, however, that the announcement regarding the refinancing of part of the bond amount is likely to reassure the market, coming just a few months before maturity," the analyst acknowledged.