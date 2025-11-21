While maintaining its 'outperform' rating on Soitec, citing the stock's recent performance and the company's solid balance sheet, Oddo BHF has revised its price target down from 52 to 37 euros. This adjustment follows a heavily penalized half-year earnings report, which saw Soitec's shares plunge by 30%.

The analyst attributes this sharp drop to "concerns about the group's technologies at a time when management is shifting towards a strategy focused on cash generation and is unwilling to commit to a return to growth next year."

"However, this change in paradigm is described as 'temporary,' and there is no question of undermining the company's structure, which must be able to respond quickly when the cycle turns and client inventory reductions come to an end," the analyst adds.

Oddo BHF is not adjusting its EBITDA forecast for the 2026 fiscal year, which was already conservative, but is lowering its estimates for 2027 and 2028 by about 15%. This revision reflects a lower revenue base and reduced factory loading, both of which are expected to weigh on margins.