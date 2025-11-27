Oddo BHF has maintained its "outperform" rating on Transgene, while mechanically lowering its target price from EUR1.60 to EUR1.10. This adjustment follows the biotechnology company's recent fundraising and a capital increase reserved for TSGH.

"The operation is highly dilutive, and TSGH's increased control reduces the free float and liquidity," acknowledged the analyst responsible for the report. However, the analyst also considers the capital increase to be "strategically positive."

Oddo BHF highlights that the financial horizon has now been extended from the end of 2026 to early 2028, which "secures the company's funding during the critical phases of the myvac program." Additionally, the risk related to the balance sheet has been eliminated thanks to the conversion of debt.