Oddo BHF maintains its Outperform rating on the stock with a price target of €29 after the publication of fourth-quarter revenue slightly above expectations and the confirmation of 2025 targets.
Fourth-quarter revenue came in slightly above expectations at €1,205.7 million versus €1,192.9 million expected. For the 2025 fiscal year, Elis reported revenue up 4.9% to €4,796.8 million, also slightly ahead of expectations (€4,784 million; consensus at €4,790.4 million).
Management has reiterated its 2025 targets. "EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT margin, and current net income per diluted share are expected to see slight growth. The EBITDA margin should reach around 35.4%, up by approximately +20 basis points (in line with expectations). Free cash flow (FCF) should also see a slight increase (€362 million by our estimates)," the research firm noted.
According to Oddo BHF, the group should continue to demonstrate strong resilience. Organic growth could, according to the analyst, approach 3.5%, and the EBITDA margin would increase by about +10 basis points.
Oddo BHF concludes its analysis by stating that the group's fundamentals are excellent, both in terms of activity and margins, with an improvement in FCF expected for the full year. Several "bolt-on" acquisition projects are currently under consideration.
Elis figures among the European leaders in services of rental and maintenance of table and household linen, work clothes and hygiene and wellness equipment. The services are provided to more than 400,000 companies operating in the hotel and restaurant trade, the health sector (public hospitals, private clinics and retirement homes), industry, commerce (hypermarkets and supermarkets and retail stores) and services (cleaning companies, the professions, public authorities, etc.).
At the end of 2024, the group had 466 production and distribution centers worldwide.
