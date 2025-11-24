Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" rating on Veolia shares, with a target price also maintained at €45.3.

According to the analyst, the acquisition of Clean Earth represents a major strategic advance, enabling Veolia to significantly strengthen its presence in hazardous waste in the United States, thanks to a broader and complementary industrial platform. The broker highlights that this transaction illustrates the group's financial flexibility, as it is able to temporarily support leverage of more than 3x.

The research firm adds that this acquisition accelerates the group's reprofiling, with Veolia planning to sell €2 billion in mature assets that no longer offer significant growth potential.

Oddo BHF finally points out that the group is revising its ambitions in hazardous waste upwards, now targeting EBITDA growth of at least 10% over 2024-2027.