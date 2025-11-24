Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" rating on Veolia shares, with a target price also maintained at €45.3.
According to the analyst, the acquisition of Clean Earth represents a major strategic advance, enabling Veolia to significantly strengthen its presence in hazardous waste in the United States, thanks to a broader and complementary industrial platform. The broker highlights that this transaction illustrates the group's financial flexibility, as it is able to temporarily support leverage of more than 3x.
The research firm adds that this acquisition accelerates the group's reprofiling, with Veolia planning to sell €2 billion in mature assets that no longer offer significant growth potential.
Oddo BHF finally points out that the group is revising its ambitions in hazardous waste upwards, now targeting EBITDA growth of at least 10% over 2024-2027.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (40.4%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (35%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (24.6%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.7%), the United States (10.9%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Germany (6.8%), Spain (6.3%), Australia (4.7%), the Czech Republic (4.7%), Morocco (2.8%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), China (2.2%), Hungary (1.8%), Chile (1.8%), Hong Kong (1.4%), Japan (1.3%), Slovakia (1.2%) and other (15.8%).
