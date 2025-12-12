Oddo BHF reiterates its Outperform rating with a target price of €57 after the announcement of an order with OCCAR.
OCCAR yesterday placed a new order for 100,000 Mikron night vision binoculars with the Theon/Hensoldt consortium to equip the German armed forces.
Exosens is the sole supplier of image intensifier tubes. The contract thus covers 200,000 16mm tubes for a total value of €500 million.
The analyst notes that this new contract should further increase Exosens' already very high market share among European armies, thanks to the performance of its 16mm tubes as well as their ITAR-free profile.
Oddo BHF also highlights that this new contract provides strong visibility on the topline in the medium term: according to its estimates, it allows Exosens to secure more than one third of its Amplification division's topline for the 2027-29 period.
"The group's profile is high-quality, with overall financial aggregates outperforming the sector (adjusted EBIT margin around 25%, FCF yield around 5%), and the stock trades at a valuation that remains relatively attractive with a 2027 PE of 23.8x (about a 7% discount to our comparable sample)," notes Oddo BHF.
The analyst expects a mid-term guidance update at the time of the next results publication in February.
Exosens specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-tech electro-optical detection and imaging systems for defense and industrial applications. Under the Photonis, Telops, Xenics and El-M brands, the company offers advanced imaging cameras, electron, ion, neutron and gamma detectors, microwave amplifiers and night vision tubes, providing tailor-made solutions for highly demanding environments.
At the end of 2024, the group has 11 production sites around the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (2.9%), Greece (39.5%), Europe (23.3%), United States (11.4%), North America (1.6%), Asia (20.8%), Oceania (0.3%), Africa (0.1%) and others (0.1%).
