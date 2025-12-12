Oddo BHF Maintains Its Recommendation on Exosens Following Contract Signing in Germany

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/12/2025 at 09:22 am EST

Oddo BHF reiterates its Outperform rating with a target price of €57 after the announcement of an order with OCCAR.



OCCAR yesterday placed a new order for 100,000 Mikron night vision binoculars with the Theon/Hensoldt consortium to equip the German armed forces.



Exosens is the sole supplier of image intensifier tubes. The contract thus covers 200,000 16mm tubes for a total value of €500 million.



The analyst notes that this new contract should further increase Exosens' already very high market share among European armies, thanks to the performance of its 16mm tubes as well as their ITAR-free profile.



Oddo BHF also highlights that this new contract provides strong visibility on the topline in the medium term: according to its estimates, it allows Exosens to secure more than one third of its Amplification division's topline for the 2027-29 period.



"The group's profile is high-quality, with overall financial aggregates outperforming the sector (adjusted EBIT margin around 25%, FCF yield around 5%), and the stock trades at a valuation that remains relatively attractive with a 2027 PE of 23.8x (about a 7% discount to our comparable sample)," notes Oddo BHF.



The analyst expects a mid-term guidance update at the time of the next results publication in February.