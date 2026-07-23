Oddo BHF maintains its recommendation on Foncière INEA after the results release

Oddo BHF says Foncière INEA published this morning recurring net profit per share of €1.15, down 11%, reflecting the expected impact of the ongoing disposal program as well as higher net financial expenses, despite solid resilience in rental income and portfolio valuation.



Gross rental income came in at €38.8m in the first half of 2026, down 5.5% on a current-scope basis and down 0.7% on a like-for-like basis.



According to the analyst, this mainly reflects the impact of disposals completed since the start of 2025, while leasing activity remains resilient in a rental market that is still sluggish.



Leasing activity remains solid with more than 21,000 m² signed in the first half, despite continued corporate caution.



Oddo BHF also notes that portfolio value remains resilient at €1,195m including duties at end-June (-1.2% over six months), with only -0.9% on a like-for-like basis.



Foncière INEA significantly raises its 2026 cash flow per share target, moving from €4.6-€5.0 to €5.9-€6.5, reflecting the acceleration of its disposal policy and its confidence in executing its sales plan by end-2026, Oddo BHF said.



After €7m of disposals completed in the first half, the company now targets total disposals of more than €40m in 2026 versus €30m previously targeted.



Following this release, Oddo BHF maintains its Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of €36.



Oddo BHF remains Neutral pending better visibility on the company's ability to reduce its vacancy rate, noting that it should benefit in the medium term from a recovery in the regional rental market given the shortage of new office supply in the regions.



Oddo BHF nevertheless believes this release is broadly in line with its expectations operationally.



'These results confirm the resilience of Foncière INEA in a regional office market that remains lackluster due to the current macro backdrop. We note management's confidence in its ability to meet its disposal targets by end-2026,' the research team adds.