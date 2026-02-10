Oddo BHF Maintains Neutral Rating on Eramet After Suspension of CEO Confirmed

Oddo BHF remains neutral on Eramet, keeping its target price at 74 euros, following the announcement of the temporary suspension of Chief Financial Officer Abel Martins-Alexandre.

Published on 02/10/2026 at 04:05 am EST - Modified on 02/10/2026 at 05:26 am EST

Responding to reports regarding the temporary withdrawal of its Chief Financial Officer, Eramet clarified that this situation "is unrelated to the departure of Paulo Castellari from his position as Chief Executive Officer."



The mining group explained yesterday that Abel Martins-Alexandre, who joined the group in mid-September 2025, has simply been temporarily relieved of his duties to allow for the smooth conduct of an independent investigation. This was initiated following a "report from several members of the finance department regarding management practices within this division," the company stated.

Eramet also confirmed that a temporary structure has been put in place to ensure oversight of its finance department following the temporary leave of Abel Martins-Alexandre.



Oddo BHF noted that these two executives were undoubtedly close and had jointly developed the Resolution savings plan, which aims to increase EBITDA by 130 to 170 million euros by the end of 2027.



The broker also pointed out that it "remains difficult to interpret recent developments from the outside and hopes that more details will be provided during the results presentation on February 19, and that the succession timeline [will be] clarified on this occasion."



The current transition period appears detrimental to the smooth running of operations and the achievement of planned savings. These challenges arise against a backdrop of financial strain, with net leverage expected to be close to 5x by the end of 2025 and likely to remain durably above 2x.



Oddo BHF concluded by recalling that it had upgraded its rating to neutral on January 13 due to positive signals on pricing and increased confidence in the operational progress trajectory.



For the analyst, "the latest developments are disappointing and confirm the persistence of a governance discount, with the current crisis following other events in recent history, including the 2021 conflict between the State and the Duval family over the renewal of Christel Bories' mandate and the 45 million euro cash loss."