Responding to reports regarding the temporary withdrawal of its Chief Financial Officer, Eramet clarified that this situation "is unrelated to the departure of Paulo Castellari from his position as Chief Executive Officer."
The mining group explained yesterday that Abel Martins-Alexandre, who joined the group in mid-September 2025, has simply been temporarily relieved of his duties to allow for the smooth conduct of an independent investigation. This was initiated following a "report from several members of the finance department regarding management practices within this division," the company stated.
Eramet also confirmed that a temporary structure has been put in place to ensure oversight of its finance department following the temporary leave of Abel Martins-Alexandre.
Oddo BHF noted that these two executives were undoubtedly close and had jointly developed the Resolution savings plan, which aims to increase EBITDA by 130 to 170 million euros by the end of 2027.
The broker also pointed out that it "remains difficult to interpret recent developments from the outside and hopes that more details will be provided during the results presentation on February 19, and that the succession timeline [will be] clarified on this occasion."
The current transition period appears detrimental to the smooth running of operations and the achievement of planned savings. These challenges arise against a backdrop of financial strain, with net leverage expected to be close to 5x by the end of 2025 and likely to remain durably above 2x.
Oddo BHF concluded by recalling that it had upgraded its rating to neutral on January 13 due to positive signals on pricing and increased confidence in the operational progress trajectory.
For the analyst, "the latest developments are disappointing and confirm the persistence of a governance discount, with the current crisis following other events in recent history, including the 2021 conflict between the State and the Duval family over the renewal of Christel Bories' mandate and the 45 million euro cash loss."
Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).
The group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.
Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.
Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive.
Net sales break down by family of products mainly between manganese (70.3%), mineralized sands (10.8%) and nickel (4.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (1.2%), Europe (26.1%), China (23.7%), Asia (29.1%), South America (13.9%), Africa (3.4%), North America (1.8%), Oceania (0.8%).
