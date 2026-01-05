Oddo BHF Maintains "Neutral" Rating on Legrand

Oddo BHF has reaffirmed its "Neutral" rating on Legrand shares, maintaining its price target at 138 euros.



The research firm anticipates a slowdown in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025, with expected organic growth of 3.3%, compared to 6.7% in the previous quarter. "This, combined with a construction market that remains sluggish at best," is expected to weigh on short-term performance, although the data center segment remains dynamic with a projected increase of 15%.



According to the note, 2026 should see a gradual recovery in construction, but this "is not expected to be reflected in the group's revenue before the course of H2." The broker points out that despite the company's intrinsic strengths, the stock is currently trading at a premium of over 8% compared to its three-year historical average.



