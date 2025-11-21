Oddo BHF has reiterated its Neutral rating on Valeo shares, maintaining its price target at EUR10 after the unveiling of the company's new Elevate 2028 strategic plan.

"Despite undeniable groundwork in recent years in a challenging environment—including cost reductions in Europe, stricter investment discipline, and repositioning—we remain skeptical about Valeo's ability to combine growth with improved financial performance, particularly regarding free cash flow (FCF)," the analyst stated.

According to Oddo BHF, the logic of the new plan suggests that it may not be until 2028 that management can truly demonstrate a transformation, following a decade of setbacks in this area.

"Given the group's weak track record and investors' continued lukewarm appetite for the sector, there is a risk that investors will wait for concrete evidence before committing, and may, in the meantime, turn to stocks considered higher quality (such as Autoliv, OPM, CIE Automotive) and/or less highly valued (possibly Aumovio?) within the segment," the research note emphasized.

Oddo BHF does recognize, however, that the company should benefit from ongoing cost-cutting efforts—notably a EUR400 million plan focused mainly on Europe and the Power division—which will serve as the main lever for profitability improvement (from an estimated 4.7% this year to 6-7% in 2028, with a 6.1% estimate).

Finally, the analyst welcomed the fact that China is now positioned as a true operational "Fitness Center" for the group, where Valeo is learning to develop at record speed and reduced costs.