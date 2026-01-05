Oddo BHF Maintains Outperform Rating on Airbus

Oddo BHF reiterates its "outperform" recommendation and price target of 236 euros for Airbus Group, stating that the stock stands to benefit from the gradual improvement of the supply chain and ongoing efforts to enhance the agility of its industrial operations.

While deliveries are generally in line with expectations, the research firm believes that adjusted FCF could deliver a positive surprise, given the end-of-year momentum in order intake for both civil and military segments.



"We continue to forecast a strong growth profile with a 2025-28 EPS CAGR of 24.1% and cumulative FCF of 27.8 billion euros, a significant portion of which, in our view, will be returned to shareholders," the analyst predicts.



The research firm also highlights a "particularly attractive" valuation for the European aerospace manufacturer, with a 2027 P/E ratio of 21x, an EV/EBIT of 15.4x, and an FCF yield of 4.8%.