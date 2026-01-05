While deliveries are generally in line with expectations, the research firm believes that adjusted FCF could deliver a positive surprise, given the end-of-year momentum in order intake for both civil and military segments.

"We continue to forecast a strong growth profile with a 2025-28 EPS CAGR of 24.1% and cumulative FCF of 27.8 billion euros, a significant portion of which, in our view, will be returned to shareholders," the analyst predicts.

The research firm also highlights a "particularly attractive" valuation for the European aerospace manufacturer, with a 2027 P/E ratio of 21x, an EV/EBIT of 15.4x, and an FCF yield of 4.8%.