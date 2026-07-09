The research desk says it expects net income to fall 35% to €147m, close to the consensus, shaped by the Covea arbitration (impact of -€50m) and by the end (non-exercise) of the option to buy back Scor shares held by Covea.
'Scor continues to benefit from very strong underwriting profitability in P&C, and in our view is better positioned than its major peers to cope with the current deterioration in the P&C reinsurance cycle,' the analyst says.
Adding that the end of the Covea arbitration ultimately had a limited impact (even if it was not expecting any additional charge) for the group and improves its visibility, Oddo BHF still expects the stock's rerating to continue, as it remains deeply discounted.
Scor SE is the leading French reinsurance company. Gross written premiums per activity are distributed as follows:
- life and health reinsurance (52.5%);
- non-life reinsurance (47.5%): reinsurance against damages (coverage for damage to industrial and commercial property, vehicles, ships, and stored or transported merchandise, coverage for losses due to fire, and civil liability coverage) and specialties (coverage for risks in the agriculture, aviation, construction and credit guarantee fields).
Geographic distribution of written premiums is as follows: France (15.2%), Europe (46%), the Far East (21.7%), North America (6.5%), South America (2.4%), Africa (0.5%) and other (7.7%).
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