Oddo BHF Maintains Outperform Rating on Scor Ahead of Second-Quarter Results

Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' recommendation on Scor with a price target of €36, ahead of the July 30 release of the reinsurer's second-quarter 2026 results.

The research desk says it expects net income to fall 35% to €147m, close to the consensus, shaped by the Covea arbitration (impact of -€50m) and by the end (non-exercise) of the option to buy back Scor shares held by Covea.



'Scor continues to benefit from very strong underwriting profitability in P&C, and in our view is better positioned than its major peers to cope with the current deterioration in the P&C reinsurance cycle,' the analyst says.



Adding that the end of the Covea arbitration ultimately had a limited impact (even if it was not expecting any additional charge) for the group and improves its visibility, Oddo BHF still expects the stock's rerating to continue, as it remains deeply discounted.