Oddo BHF has reiterated its "outperform" rating and price target of 216 euros for Air Liquide after a recent roadshow featuring François Venet, member of the executive committee in charge of strategy and large industries, and Aude Rodriguez, head of investor relations.

"The outlook remains promising despite the current environment, with a record level of signed projects under construction totaling nearly EUR5 billion and investment opportunities exceeding EUR4 billion for the next 12 months," the analyst reported.

According to Oddo BHF, the industrial gases group once again highlighted its strong momentum in the electronics sector. The company's diversification strategy "allows it to limit the impact of pressure in any single market or geographical area."